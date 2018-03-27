iKang Healthcare Group (KANG) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.40

News headlines about iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iKang Healthcare Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 46.2117946678603 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

KANG stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,286.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. iKang Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.39 million during the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.16%.

KANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded iKang Healthcare Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded iKang Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

iKang Healthcare Group Company Profile

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc provides preventive healthcare solutions, including a range of medical examinations services and value-added services, including disease screening, dental services and other services in China. The Company’s segments include medical examinations and other medical services, and dental services.

