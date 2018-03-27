ImmunoGen (IMGN) Shares Down 0%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 5,938,347 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,421,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 target price on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,607.44, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.17.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Gregory sold 34,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $375,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 239,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,433. 6.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 220.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 71,936 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 33.0% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ImmunoGen (IMGN) Shares Down 0%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/immunogen-imgn-shares-down-0.html.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.