Impax Laboratories (IPXL) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Impax Laboratories earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1826823855245 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPXL. BidaskClub raised shares of Impax Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $19.00 price target on shares of Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $21.00 price target on shares of Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Shares of IPXL stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Impax Laboratories has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,456.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Impax Laboratories had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Impax Laboratories’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Impax Laboratories will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

