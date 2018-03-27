Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a GBX 3,765 ($52.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMB. Goldman Sachs reissued a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 3,770 ($52.09) price objective (up from GBX 3,770 ($52.09)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($39.38) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($49.74) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,275 ($45.25) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 3,140 ($43.38) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,690.63 ($50.99).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,325 ($32.12) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 2,447 ($33.81) and a one year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($54.66). The company has a market cap of $23,410.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.63.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

