Imperial Brands (IMBBY) versus Vector Group (VGR) Financial Analysis

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Vector Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Vector Group pays out 284.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Imperial Brands and Vector Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20 Vector Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vector Group has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Vector Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Brands and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A Vector Group 4.68% -28.77% 6.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Brands and Vector Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.81 $1.79 billion N/A N/A Vector Group $1.81 billion 1.49 $84.57 million $0.56 35.65

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vector Group.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc. (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects. The Company’s segments include Tobacco, E-Cigarettes and Real Estate. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacture and sale of cigarettes. The E-Cigarettes segment includes the operations of the Company’s e-cigarette business. The Real Estate segment includes the Company’s investments in New Valley LLC. The Company owns and seeks to acquire investment interests in a range of domestic and international real estate projects through debt and equity investments.

