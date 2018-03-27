Imperva Inc (IMPV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.93% of Imperva worth $107,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMPV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Imperva by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 907,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after buying an additional 428,163 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Imperva by 171.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 475,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Imperva by 196,449.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 96,260 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperva during the third quarter valued at $3,987,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Imperva during the third quarter valued at $3,759,000.

Get Imperva alerts:

In other Imperva news, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $1,153,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,739.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $3,102,418.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,418.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price target on Imperva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

IMPV stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. Imperva Inc has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,554.09, a PE ratio of 66.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Imperva Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Imperva Inc (IMPV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/imperva-inc-impv-shares-sold-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.