Inchcape’s (INCH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 738 ($10.20) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Monday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 695 ($9.60) to GBX 690 ($9.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Inchcape to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.88) to GBX 825 ($11.40) in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 910 ($12.57) to GBX 920 ($12.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 881.86 ($12.18).

INCH stock opened at GBX 686.50 ($9.48) on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 660.50 ($9.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 885 ($12.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $2,860.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,072.66.

In related news, insider Nigel Stein purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 678 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £1,572.96 ($2,173.20).

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 30 markets. The Company’s segments include Distribution, Retail and Central. The Distribution segment includes regions, such as Australasia, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, and Emerging Markets.

