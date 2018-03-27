Independent Money System Hits Market Cap of $300,485.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Independent Money System coin can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Independent Money System has a total market cap of $300,485.00 and $991.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Independent Money System alerts:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00045966 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001946 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,513.30 or 3.53181000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00174387 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003595 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Independent Money System Coin Profile

IMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com.

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Independent Money System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Independent Money System and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.