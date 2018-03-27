Inditex (ITX) PT Set at €30.00 by Cfra

Inditex (BME:ITX) received a €30.00 ($37.04) target price from equities research analysts at Cfra in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ITX. Societe Generale set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($41.98) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.55 ($40.19).

Inditex stock opened at €25.76 ($31.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. Inditex has a 52 week low of €23.00 ($28.40) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($45.56).

About Inditex

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

