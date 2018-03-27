Indivior’s (INDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a GBX 600 ($8.29) target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INDV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.66) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.91) price target on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.77).

Indivior (LON:INDV) opened at GBX 397.40 ($5.49) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,930.00 and a PE ratio of 7,948.00. Indivior has a 1 year low of GBX 246.50 ($3.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 436.60 ($6.03).

In other Indivior news, insider Shaun Thaxter sold 551,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.58), for a total value of £2,229,659.84 ($3,080,491.63). Also, insider Mark Crossley sold 130,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £494,598.79 ($683,336.27).

About Indivior

Indivior PLC (Indivior) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence (the Indivior Business). Its treatment and pipeline focus is opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue and central nervous system (CNS) disorders/schizophrenia.

