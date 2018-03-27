Brokers Offer Predictions for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst Y. Xu anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.17. 286,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,778. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,766,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,400 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,411,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 601,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 614,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares during the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of medicines to treat diseases. The Company develops small molecule drugs that target disease pathways for potential applications in oncology. Its product candidate is duvelisib, also known as IPI-145, is an oral, dual-inhibitor of the delta and gamma isoforms of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K), for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers.

