InflationCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Million (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1,344.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.15 or 0.04545010 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001317 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014977 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007309 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016280 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012960 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 41,655,816,892 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.