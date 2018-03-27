Ingevity (NGVT) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News articles about Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ingevity earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.481879846582 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded Ingevity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Rowe restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.13.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,093.37, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Ingevity had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

