Innate Pharma (IPHYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops drugs for treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company specializes in the development of first-in-class therapeutic antibodies targeting receptors and pathways controlling the activation of the innate immune system. Innate Pharma S.A. is headquartered in Marseilles, France. “

Innate Pharma stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and sells immunotherapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases in France. The company offers Lirilumab (IPH2102/BMS-986015), a human checkpoint inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in various combinations to treat solid and hematologic tumors; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas.

