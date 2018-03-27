Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.50 and a beta of -0.63.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $23.00 price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/innovative-industrial-properties-inc-iipr-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25-on-april-16th.html.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.