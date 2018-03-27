InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) Price Hits $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $909,733.00 and approximately $780.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0490 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.28 or 0.04647400 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001284 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014191 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007029 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013369 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000056 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 18,823,225 coins and its circulating supply is 18,573,225 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is www.insanecoin.com. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

