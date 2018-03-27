Insider Buying: Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd (LIQ) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd (TSE:LIQ) Director Karen A. Prentice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00.

Shares of LIQ stock traded down C$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.56. 81,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,355. The company has a market cap of $388.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.59. Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$12.95.

LIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

About Liquor Stores N.A.

Liquor Stores NA Ltd is a Canada-based operator of retail liquor stores. The Company operates stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska and Kentucky. The Company’s Liquor Stores primarily operate under the brand names Liquor Depot and Wine and Beyond in Alberta; Liquor Depot and Wine Cellar in British Columbia; Brown Jug in Alaska and The Ultimate Party Source in Kentucky.

