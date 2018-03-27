Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Insider Buys $21,375.00 in Stock

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) insider Daniel T. Thorogood bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $21,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ISD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 127,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,567. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Get Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/insider-buying-prudential-short-duration-high-yield-fd-isd-insider-buys-1500-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.