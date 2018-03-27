Insider Buying: Sky Plc (SKY) Insider Acquires 55 Shares of Stock

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) insider Tracy Jayne Clarke purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,310 ($18.10) per share, for a total transaction of £720.50 ($995.44).

Tracy Jayne Clarke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Tracy Jayne Clarke purchased 89 shares of SKY stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,314 ($18.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,169.46 ($1,615.72).

On Friday, January 26th, Tracy Jayne Clarke acquired 69 shares of SKY stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,043 ($14.41) per share, for a total transaction of £719.67 ($994.29).

Shares of SKY stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,316 ($18.18). 1,326,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,700.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,530.77. Sky Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.40 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,378 ($19.04).

SKY (LON:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported GBX 31.30 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 673.70 billion for the quarter. SKY had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 27.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a GBX 13.06 ($0.18) dividend. This is an increase from SKY’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SKY from GBX 930 ($12.85) to GBX 970 ($13.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SKY in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($15.61) price objective on shares of SKY in a report on Monday, December 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($18.24) price objective on shares of SKY in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.85) price objective on shares of SKY in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SKY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,158.50 ($16.01).

About SKY

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

