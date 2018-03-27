Insider Buying: Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) Insider Purchases 41 Shares of Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Rod Paris bought 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 368 ($5.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($208.46).

Rod Paris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Rod Paris purchased 35 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 436 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £152.60 ($210.83).

SLA stock traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 364.40 ($5.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,330,000. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 339.67 ($4.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 448.60 ($6.20). The company has a market capitalization of $11,100.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,214.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.18) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, December 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.98) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 540 ($7.46) to GBX 500 ($6.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 440 ($6.08) to GBX 460 ($6.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.66) price target (down from GBX 425 ($5.87)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 469.83 ($6.49).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Aberdeen Standard Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Aberdeen Standard Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

