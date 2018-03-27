Insider Buying: TMAC Resources Inc (TMR) Insider Purchases C$16,020.00 in Stock

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) insider Jason Robert Neal acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,020.00.

Jason Robert Neal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Jason Robert Neal acquired 600 shares of TMAC Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, with a total value of C$5,460.00.

TMR stock opened at C$8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.53 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90. TMAC Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$6.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMR shares. Desjardins cut TMAC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TMAC Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

