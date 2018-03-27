Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) EVP Sells 3,350 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $272,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,905.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, George Eric Davis sold 3,818 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $320,253.84.

On Monday, March 5th, George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $166,379.20.

On Thursday, February 1st, George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,719,800.00.

BMRN stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,068. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $13,881.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 1.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $224,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $131.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.34.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

