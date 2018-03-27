Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) COO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $151,500.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $105,050.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 2,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $226,375.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $103,928.00.

BFAM stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6,022.93, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.19. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $105.04.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after acquiring an additional 122,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,544,000 after acquiring an additional 182,060 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,690,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59,456 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,251,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after purchasing an additional 254,336 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

