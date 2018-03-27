Denny’s (DENN) COO Sells $234,750.00 in Stock

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) COO Christopher D. Bode sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,488 shares in the company, valued at $790,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DENN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 206,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,960. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $978.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.94.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.84 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,035,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 993,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Denny’s (DENN) COO Sells $234,750.00 in Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/insider-selling-dennys-denn-coo-sells-15000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.