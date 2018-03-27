Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Director Sells $569,113.27 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Arnold S. Barron sold 6,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $569,113.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,764.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DLTR stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,817. The firm has a market cap of $21,823.04, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $116.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,443,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,213,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,567.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,911,000 after purchasing an additional 573,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after purchasing an additional 549,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $49,363,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,332.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 370,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $124.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.39.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

