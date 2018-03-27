Andrew A. F. Hack Sells 40,000 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 40,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $1,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EDIT stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,660. The firm has a market cap of $1,776.94, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 3.68. Editas Medicine Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 876.49% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 49,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc is a genome editing company. It is engaged in treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease-causing genes. It operates through developing and commercializing genome editing technology segment. It is developing a genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology.

