Insider Selling: ForeScout Technologies (FSCT) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director T Kent Elliott sold 125,000 shares of ForeScout Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $3,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FSCT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 461,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,100. ForeScout Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. sell-side analysts forecast that ForeScout Technologies will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSCT. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on ForeScout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS set a $30.00 price target on ForeScout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ForeScout Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ForeScout Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ForeScout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ForeScout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in ForeScout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ForeScout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in ForeScout Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About ForeScout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

