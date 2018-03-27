Franklin Resources Inc Sells 25,953 Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Co. (GDP) Stock

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc sold 25,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $279,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 655,660 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $7,048,345.00.

Shares of GDP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 2,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,735. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $11.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

