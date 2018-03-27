Robert J. Moss Sells 2,000 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HCSG stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,810. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,098.20, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $499.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,487,000 after buying an additional 1,795,855 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at $39,425,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 786,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,474,000 after buying an additional 294,125 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 332,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 204,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,037,000 after buying an additional 191,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States.

