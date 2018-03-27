Insider Selling: L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Chairman Sells 39,515 Shares of Stock

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $8,124,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael T. Strianese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $8,048,810.35.

On Monday, March 12th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.53, for a total value of $8,121,517.95.

On Monday, March 5th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.85, for a total value of $8,055,132.75.

On Monday, February 26th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.72, for a total value of $8,445,145.80.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $8,374,018.80.

On Monday, February 12th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $8,075,285.40.

On Monday, February 5th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $8,229,393.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $8,588,980.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $8,279,577.95.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.32, for a total value of $8,271,279.80.

LLL stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.52. The stock had a trading volume of 442,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,039. L3 Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $159.43 and a 52 week high of $218.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,777.77, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

