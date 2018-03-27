Insider Selling: North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA) Insider Sells 7,225 Shares of Stock

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider Robert John Butler sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$50,430.50.

NOA stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,793. The stock has a market cap of $174.60, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.15. North American Energy Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.52 and a 52 week high of C$7.48.

Get North American Energy Partners alerts:

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of C$82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. North American Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: North American Energy Partners Inc. (NOA) Insider Sells 7,225 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/insider-selling-north-american-energy-partners-inc-noa-insider-sells-7225-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.