Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Robert John Engbloom Sells 16,600 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Robert John Engbloom sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.01, for a total transaction of C$298,966.00.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,750.00, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.68. Parex Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.19 and a 12-month high of C$19.86.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$203.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 30.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/insider-selling-parex-resources-inc-pxt-director-sells-16600-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.