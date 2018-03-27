Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PATK stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $61.25. 302,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,566.47, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.87 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 69.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/insider-selling-patrick-industries-inc-patk-insider-sells-2000-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.