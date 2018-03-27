Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.12, for a total value of $3,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,284. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.02 and a 52-week high of $321.38. The company has a market cap of $15,805.04, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.21). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $847.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $157,994,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 773,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,643,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 349,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,886,000 after purchasing an additional 126,307 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,180 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised TransDigm Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

