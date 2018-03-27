Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) COO Sells $3,955,528.98 in Stock

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) COO Mark L. Heimbouch sold 47,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $3,955,528.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WP stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. 1,964,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,619,658. The company has a market capitalization of $14,329.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Worldpay Inc has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $85.53.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.04 million. Worldpay had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 52.03%. Worldpay’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. equities analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

WP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Worldpay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $3,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $8,429,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Worldpay during the fourth quarter worth about $9,693,000.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, formerly Vantiv, Inc, is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

