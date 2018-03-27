Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) Receives $70.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.70.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Instinet began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.9% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products (IBP) opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,954.74, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $299.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.02 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a residential insulation installer in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national platform included over 100 locations accessing customers in 48 continental states and the District of Columbia. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, which provides cross-selling opportunities to supplement the insulation installation business.

