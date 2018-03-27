Insulet (PODD) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.86

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.86 and last traded at $87.86, with a volume of 161732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.16 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shacey Petrovic sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $101,312.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley A. Thomas sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $607,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,800 shares of company stock worth $2,412,739. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Insulet by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,096,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,633,000 after acquiring an additional 624,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $33,373,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,968,000 after acquiring an additional 571,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Insulet by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 506,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,808,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 443,970 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of the OmniPod Insulin Management System (the OmniPod System), an insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System features a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device, which is worn on the body for approximately three days at a time and its wireless companion, the handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

