Integer Holdings Co. (ITGR) Receives $62.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. 106,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,800.79, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.55. Integer has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $58.54.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.42 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Integer will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $142,839.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at $958,446.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary J. Haire sold 731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $32,814.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 185,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Integer by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/integer-holdings-co-itgr-receives-62-00-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

Integer Company Profile

Greatbatch, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of medical devices and components. The Company operates through two segments: Greatbatch Medical and QiG Group (QiG). Greatbatch Medical designs and manufactures products where the Company either owns the intellectual property or has unique manufacturing and assembly expertise.

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.