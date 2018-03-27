Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Univest Corp of Pennsylvania

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in Intel were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,951.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,455,051 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $690,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $339,563,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $267,691.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,082 shares in the company, valued at $11,808,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,914 shares of company stock worth $6,011,490. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $230,412.48, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

WARNING: “Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Sold by Univest Corp of Pennsylvania” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/intel-co-intc-shares-sold-by-univest-corp-of-pennsylvania.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.