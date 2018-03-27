IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IGXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on IntelGenx Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. IntelGenx Technologies has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a drug delivery company focusing on the development of orally administered drug delivery products based on its oral drug delivery technologies. The Company is a provider of product development services for the pharmaceutical industry, including the branded and generic pharmaceutical markets.

