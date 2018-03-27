International Paper Co (IP) Receives $64.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 35,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.20. 1,533,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,534.16, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. International Paper has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 29.05%. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

