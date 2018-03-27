International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.11% of International Paper worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20,708.97, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 29.05%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

