International Paper (IP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. International Paper earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7412404673771 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20,708.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. International Paper has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on International Paper to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $66.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

