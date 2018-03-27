Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.35

News articles about Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Gr earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4965253586967 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXG shares. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Gr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Gr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Laidlaw started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

IDXG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,999. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

About Interpace Diagnostics Gr

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

