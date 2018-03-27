InvestFeed Achieves Market Cap of $8.57 Million (CRYPTO:IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $22,610.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InvestFeed token can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000568 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, EtherDelta and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00703090 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012760 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00143010 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00182738 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

