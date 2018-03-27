InvestFeed Hits One Day Volume of $56,670.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One InvestFeed token can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Gatecoin and EtherDelta. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and $56,670.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00726963 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012540 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00037517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00147854 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s genesis date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com.

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Gatecoin, YoBit, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

