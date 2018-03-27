Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA)

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

3/12/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Gabelli.

3/6/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

3/1/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We believe this very large and persistent discount will finally close as Liberty’s ownership approaches 80%, likely by 2H19 if not earlier via an accelerated dividend or buyback. Our TP of US$52 is based on applying a 5% discount while our TP on SIRI is US$6.75 (Fig 1). Impact First, a few data points emerged this month as well as from Sirius XM’s call: In Jan ’18 CEO Meyer renewed his contract through Dec ’18 while CFO Frear’s contract expires in May. On the Board side, Liberty-entity Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino was appointed to Sirius XM’s Board while Sirius XM CEO/CFO Meyer/Frear joined Pandora’s board. We believe these highlight shifting ownership dynamics and leave room for change (M&A, cross-collaboration, etc).””

2/2/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $54.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group is now covered by analysts at Buckingham Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2018 – Liberty Sirius XM Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. 61,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,580. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $14,279.65, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14.

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

