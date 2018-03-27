Investors Buy Booking (BKNG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $282.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $169.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.11 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Booking had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Booking traded down ($56.15) for the day and closed at $2,077.56

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,459.49 to $1,739.71 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2,225.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,915.34 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,065.66.

The stock has a market cap of $100,778.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.12 by $2.74. Booking had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,850.86, for a total transaction of $227,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,020.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,806. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

