Investors Buy JD.com (JD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $116.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.83 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, JD.com had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. JD.com traded down ($1.14) for the day and closed at $40.71

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on JD.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58,197.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,356.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $110,165.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in JD.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to customers through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

