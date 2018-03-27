Investors Buy Shares of Home Depot (HD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $257.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $186.64 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $70.87 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Home Depot had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Home Depot traded down ($1.70) for the day and closed at $174.68

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Home Depot to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $200,619.28, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 56.59%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,734,117.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wela Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $217,000. Beach Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,023.1% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 68,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 399,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $61,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Independence Trust CO now owns 37,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

